Handyman Shows The Creative Way He Uses The Toolbox He Bought From Harbor Freight. – ‘Honestly it could’ve turned out a lot worse.’
One thing is for sure…this guy is crafty!
His name is Zynner and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he got pretty creative in his kitchen…with a toolbox he bought from Harbor Freight.
Zynner showed viewers his kitchen and he said, “Alright, TikTok. This is exactly what happens when there’s nobody around to tell me no. I end up with a Harbor Freight toolbox as a kitchen island.”
He showed viewers how he’d set up his toolbox/kitchen island and said, “And honestly it could’ve turned out a lot worse. I don’t hate how this turned out.”
We gotta say that we’re pretty impressed by what he put together!
Check out the video.
@zynnersavedbygrace
At least I’ll be organized? #harborfreight #harborfreighttoolbox #kitchen #kitchenisland #kitchendesignideas #fyp #kitchenorganization #organizedkitchen #cooking
And here’s what people had to say.
This viewer was impressed.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this person spoke up.
What a good idea!
