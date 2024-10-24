October 24, 2024 at 10:22 am

Handyman Shows The Creative Way He Uses The Toolbox He Bought From Harbor Freight. – ‘Honestly it could’ve turned out a lot worse.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@zynnersavedbygrace

One thing is for sure…this guy is crafty!

His name is Zynner and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he got pretty creative in his kitchen…with a toolbox he bought from Harbor Freight.

Source: TikTok

Zynner showed viewers his kitchen and he said, “Alright, TikTok. This is exactly what happens when there’s nobody around to tell me no. I end up with a Harbor Freight toolbox as a kitchen island.”

Source: TikTok

He showed viewers how he’d set up his toolbox/kitchen island and said, “And honestly it could’ve turned out a lot worse. I don’t hate how this turned out.”

We gotta say that we’re pretty impressed by what he put together!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@zynnersavedbygrace

At least I’ll be organized? #harborfreight #harborfreighttoolbox #kitchen #kitchenisland #kitchendesignideas #fyp #kitchenorganization #organizedkitchen #cooking

♬ original sound – Zynnersavedbygrace

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer was impressed.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

What a good idea!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter