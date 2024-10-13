October 12, 2024 at 11:20 pm

Have You Ever Been Charged Extra For A Subscription You Didn’t Sign Up For? This Lady Did And She Blames Apple Pay.

by Michael Levanduski

Apple Pay is a great way to make payments at most any retailer quickly and easily. It also offers a bunch of safety benefits, which is why it is trusted by millions.

TikToker @goldihana, however, does not trust it because she claims she has been ripped off by a company and can’t get the charges to stop.

The video starts with her saying, “If you have your card on Apple Pay please take that **** the **** off.”

Woah, clearly she is not happy with her situation. She goes on to say, “They don’t need any type of authorization once they add that ****** card to their digital wallet. I did a background check on my baby daddy like two months ago. I paid $1. One singular dollar. I didn’t pay for no subscription.”

Those background check websites are often a scam and will hide subscription agreements in the fine print.

She is very upset and having a hard time canceling the charges. She explains, “They then charged my card $30, five different times. That is $150 dollars.”

Whether it is her fault or not, I would still be upset.

She ends the video, clearly frustrated, saying, “These ******* dun took $150 of my RENT MONEY!”

Wow, I definitely feel sorry for this woman, but I’m sure that it wasn’t Apple Pay’s fault. I have had no problems with them myself.

If you want to see the full video, check it out here:

@goldihana

♬ original sound – Goldmember ✨

Let’s take a look at the comments and see what they think.

This person reminds the TikToker to read the fine print.

This person says not to blame Apple, blame the site she signed up for.

Here is a bank employee who tells her how to dispute the charges.

Wow, this is an emotional story but she is blaming the wrong company.

