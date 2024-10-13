Have You Ever Been Charged Extra For A Subscription You Didn’t Sign Up For? This Lady Did And She Blames Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is a great way to make payments at most any retailer quickly and easily. It also offers a bunch of safety benefits, which is why it is trusted by millions.

TikToker @goldihana, however, does not trust it because she claims she has been ripped off by a company and can’t get the charges to stop.

The video starts with her saying, “If you have your card on Apple Pay please take that **** the **** off.”

Woah, clearly she is not happy with her situation. She goes on to say, “They don’t need any type of authorization once they add that ****** card to their digital wallet. I did a background check on my baby daddy like two months ago. I paid $1. One singular dollar. I didn’t pay for no subscription.”

Those background check websites are often a scam and will hide subscription agreements in the fine print.



She is very upset and having a hard time canceling the charges. She explains, “They then charged my card $30, five different times. That is $150 dollars.”

Whether it is her fault or not, I would still be upset.

She ends the video, clearly frustrated, saying, “These ******* dun took $150 of my RENT MONEY!”

Wow, I definitely feel sorry for this woman, but I’m sure that it wasn’t Apple Pay’s fault. I have had no problems with them myself.

Wow, this is an emotional story but she is blaming the wrong company.

