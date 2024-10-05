He Didn’t Want His Coworkers To Sing Happy Birthday To Him, But They Did It Anyway. So He Got The Ringleader In Trouble With HR.

Some people act like the party police.

They need to make sure there is a celebration no matter what. That person more often than not ends up being your coworker.

Introverts, beware of the coworker in this story.

Check out what she did.

Please don’t sing Happy Birthday to me when it’s my birthday, please. When it was your birthday at my work, someone would ring a bell and we’d sing Happy Birthday. I prefer not to receive the treatment, so i kept mine off of the public calendar.

Unfortunately, that didn’t do the trick.

Our bubbly, annoying co-worker overheard me mention my birthday to my coworker and was aghast that i didn’t tell anyone. Halfway through the first line of the song, I stood up and walked out the door. My friend snapped loudly, “He told you he didn’t want this! You really need to learn to respect other people boundaries.”

Then someone called a time out.

I got an email (with HR and the VP copied) apologizing to me for the incident. A company-wide missive went out concerning respecting personal boundaries inn the workplace. There was a company catchphrase ‘boundaries please’ that went around for a month, and she knew it was her that had brought it on.

Here is what folks are saying.

But what about the cake?!

Birthdays are complicated for a lot of people. I always miss my mom on mine.

If The Office was turned into a drama, this would be an episode.

Pretty counterproductive.

That’s so sad. People need to stop gaslighting children.

Someone should deliver a cake to her that says “Boundaries please.”

In really nice writing.

