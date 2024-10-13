He Fixed Some Things Around The House While His Wife Was Out Of Town, But She Didn’t React To His Hard Work The Way He Expected

In today’s story, a wife and mom goes on a girls trip, and her husband decides to do some home repair projects while she’s out of town.

AITA – For not “fully” completing projects while my wife was gone for a ladies weekend My wife told me approx 10 days ago that she was planning on going on a “wives” trip to NYC for an extended weekend, and wanted to know if I was OK to watch our two boys. I told her not a problem, I know how hard she works as a stay at home mom. I wanted to give her a chance to get some R&R, and I knew that I would also get important stuff done. She left on Friday, and I dropped my boys off with my parents so I could catch up on projects.

I took Friday evening off, as it was the first time I’d been truly alone in months. Drank some beer, ate pizza (made the way I like it, as I usually buy what the wife and kids prefer) and caught up on my favorite TV shows. I crashed early, and woke up Saturday ready to work.

I made myself a list of things I wanted done: fix the kitchen drawer (broken for 3 months) fix all the 5 loose curtains rods (2 boys do a number of curtains screwed into drywall) clean my half of the garage which is my workshop. get caught up on all laundry (wash, dry and fold) nearly 5 loads! finish my youngest sons room, I needed to shiplap one wall, fill the holes and prime it.

I got through the first four items on my list, but as I was finishing the last of the curtain rods, I tweaked my back. No clue how, I must have twisted wrong or something silly. I called it a night, and picked the kids up the following morning. Got them home and they asked if the could play their tablets. I saw a golden opportunity, I could finish my youngest sons room while they play!

I got to it, until I had two cuts left, the bottom row. I went into my workshop to setup my table saw, and when I went to lift it, I aggravated my back injury from the day before and threw my back out. — if you’ve never thrown your back out, it is one of the most painful things you can do I called it a day, turned on football and waited for my wife to come home.

She gets home, I slowly get up, and explain to her what I’d been up to while she was gone. I showed her the things I fixed, and progress on my son’s room. I was expecting a boat load of appreciation. Instead my wife looked super upset and walked out of the room.

I followed her and asked why she was upset. She said that if I was going to do all this work, I should have known to do our sons room first, and everything else later. I honestly told her I was expecting some appreciation that I had spent my weekend off catching up on all these tasks that had accumulated. Her response, in the most sarcastic and insincere tone: “thank you… i guess.”

She then told me she was taking a break, and I needed to handle dinner. I explained to her I was in significant pain, and needed to lie down, and she just walked away. I ended up doing dinner, two baths, and bedtime solo.

I tried talking to her today about everything, and her response was: it’s your fault you got hurt You should have managed your time better She deserved a break after being in the car for hours, so she took one. AITA?

