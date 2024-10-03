He Gave His Neighbor’s Teen Advice On How To Pay For A Trip, So She Made The Money And Her Dad Got Mad At Him Because He Helped Her Out

Some kids are really determined and know what to do to get what they want.

AITA for Supporting my neighbor’s kid by letting her mow my lawn for $50 bucks? My neighbor’s kid told me her parents would not give her the money to go on some weekend trip with her friends. I told the girl it’s time you started earning your own money so you don’t have to ask your parents every time you want to do something that costs.

Then I told her that right now I’m getting ready to mow my lawn and told her I’d give her $50 in a heartbeat if I could go take a nap. She agreed and I showed her how to cut the mower on and off. She got the job done in about 2 hours and I gave her the $50 as promised.

This morning I’m going out to my car and her father is in my driveway with words for me. I let him say his piece and then I went to work. AITA?

He’s mad a neighbor undermined him. Why don’t people see that?

It does seem like a control thing. Independence is powerful.

Definitely. She could make good money doing things like this.

I like her initiative. I think she’ll go places.

I wonder if there was another reason they didn’t want her to go. Maybe the kid left that part out.

Oh, to be young again.

