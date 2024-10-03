He Ordered Pizza At A Wedding Because They Ran Out Of Food, But Then Refused To Share It With The People Who Caused The Shortage

It’s hard to enjoy a special day when your stomach is rumbling and all you can think about is food.

Check out the delicious solution this guest had to the problem, which occurred at a wedding.

AITA for ordering pizza at my friend’s wedding because there was no food At a wedding the food ran out, so a bunch of us pitched in and ordered 4 large pizzas and some chicken wings from a local pizza joint. It was close to the venue so it didn’t take long to be delivered.

Some of the other tables noticed and asked where the pizza came from and apparently some of the other tables close to ours didn’t get any food either, so we shared with them. One of the in-laws said he’d have a slice so I then took the two slices I put them on my plate, and started to eat them.

I looked at him and said something like, “No, you and everyone at your tables had way more than your fair share of the buffet, and ate all of it.” He’s face went red, and he returned to his table. There was a lot discussion going on there, they were all looking back at us with daggers. The groom eventually came back to tell us we had to leave. I didn’t mean to start any problems, so me and my wife called a cab and left. AITA?

This sounds amazing! I went to a wedding that had fries and burgers open during the dancing after diner.

