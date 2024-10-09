He Threw A Housewarming Party For Adults, But His Friend Thinks He Was Out Of Line To Eject His Nineteen-Year-Old Girlfriend

When you’re in college, it can seem a little bit like the legal drinking age is more of a suggestion than a law.

When you get older, though, and are the responsible party, you can feel differently.

This guy is trying to enjoy a housewarming party with his older, mature friends and some drinks – and he can’t abide someone under age taking part in the fun.

Find out what happens when his friend takes offense.

AITA for kicking my friend and his girlfriend out of my party, because she was too young? (19) I just bought a house and threw a housewarming party, inviting a bunch of friends. All in their late 20s or early 30s. I made a Facebook event and since I wanted to be clear it was a party-party, not a family event, I put this in the description: “Drinking age only please; and I don’t mean apple juice!! This is a big kids night, y’all! 😁” (I’m in the US btw, where the legal drinking age is 21.)

He confronted a friend who brought an underage date.

So the party was pretty great in general, until something happened that’s caused some drama in my friend group. My friend Jack from my hiking club, who I’m not super close to, but I’m friendly enough with, brought a girl he was dating. She looked a little young for him but I didn’t say anything at first. Till I heard someone else say she was a college freshman. I asked Jack how old she was, and he said 19.

They disagreed on how big of a deal it was, and they eventually left.

I asked him what the hell he was doing, bringing someone underage for drinking to party at my house. He said that everyone parties at that age. He did, he knows I did, it’s no big deal. I said yeah but I still don’t want to be the one serving someone alcohol illegally. I could be in trouble as the homeowner if something goes wrong. And honestly she was too young for me to be comfortable partying with. Yeah we all drank in college, and damn if that wasn’t a bad idea sometimes. College kids can be messy at the best of times. He got defensive, saying his girlfriend was mature, and it was insulting for me to act like she’s a child. I reminded him about the Facebook invite… And he said that was obviously talking about little kids, what did I think he was, a cradle robber? I was getting frustrated and said “Well you said it first” which pissed him off, but he actually left after that.

His friend isn’t letting it go.

Afterwards, Jack and a couple of his friends texted me saying I went too far. Jack was mad I embarrassed his girlfriend by kicking her out because of age. And a few other guys he’s buddies with said I needed to chill, drinking at that age is normal, the cops aren’t going to come by and ID everyone at a relatively tame housewarming party. So I don’t know if I overreacted. After buying my house, I heard so many horror stories about homeowner liability. Like what you’re liable for if someone gets hurt in your property, if someone is drinking underage there, etc. So it bothered me a lot that Jack would break my rule for the party that everyone had to be legal to drink.

I don’t think he did anything wrong, even if he was a bit of a stickler.

Let’s find out whether or not Reddit agrees.

The bottom line is that he was responsible.

Being a responsible adult isn’t much fun.

It should be black and white.

He never should have brought her.

His butt is the one on the line.

There’s always gotta be one…

…who doesn’t want to get arrested.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.