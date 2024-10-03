He Took His Mom’s Ultimatum Seriously and Moved Out, But Now She’s Furious And He Wonders If He Was Wrong

Once you’re an adult, living at home with your parents can be much different than it was when you were a kid.

So, what would you do if your mother suddenly expected you to pay rent and take care of your younger siblings, even though you work and go to college? Would you go along with her new rule? Or would you find a better living situation?

In today’s story, a young man finds himself in this very situation. Here’s what he did.

AITA for calling my mothers bluff and moving? I (20m) lived with my mother, stepfather, twin brothers, and three sisters, aged 6-13. My stepfather is a truck driver and never home, my mother also works so she often arrives home later than I did from University, so it was my job to make sure that the kids had dinner and she asked me to help her a lot with chores. It was fine before University, but this last year (My first in uni) I felt that it was too much as this is not high school.

His mother gives him an ultimatum.

During the summer break, I got a part-time job at the same place where I did my internship in the spring. However, with school starting again, there will be very few hours, and they pay me an hourly wage and extra for finishing tasks. As it is a work-from-home job, I could do it any time I have free time, but with 5 smaller siblings and school, there is not much free time at all. At the end of August, my mother suddenly told me that as I work now, I should pay rent! 300€ per month! And I replied, “It is more than half of what I will make when school starts!”

She replied, “Well, adults either pay rent or move out!”

He came up with a better idea.

I had an idea, I posted in a Facebook group for the district where the University is, that I look for rooms to rent for cheap and can even offer help with kids – all I want is a private room, I can buy my own food. (I could not afford even a studio in the area) I got a reply from a Single mother “Rachel” who told me she had a deal for me and wanted to meet first to get to know me. She told me that she had a 2-bedroom apartment, but could move herself into the living room and give me the bedroom, she was offered a way better job, but it is not 9-5 and she has 7-year-old “Emma” who just started school. I took it!

His new role is easier and his living situation is much better.

I have to take care of her when she works. I pay no rent and don’t even have to buy food, as a babysitter would be way more expensive for her. Meanwhile – babysitting a well-raised 7-year-old is very easy. I have been living there since the start of school on 2 September, and I love it! On the days Rachel works, I walk with Emma to her school on my way to University and back after. She cooks us something to eat, and usually, her mother arrives when it is bedtime. When she has the night shift, it is even easier – bath-teeth-bed, and morning is no different than other days.

The only person not happy is his mother.

On Saturday, I took her to a huge park/playground near the University, and we allowed her to help cook lunch. On Sunday, I had a “day off” and visited my “real home,” and my mother was so mad, 13-year-old twins are terrible at home chores and told me that I let her down! She told me that I act like a self-centered ******* and now pretend to be a kid in a different family. I love my mother and siblings. I visit home on weekends when I have time, but I will not go back to living there. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the mother was really putting a lot on her son.

Let’s check out how Reddit readers weighed in on this situation.

This person definitely gets it.

Agreed, the mom probably regrets what she said.

This is spot on.

Indeed, the mother did have a great deal.

This is why you shouldn’t take advantage. She had a great situation and decided it wasn’t enough.

It’s not her son’s responsibility to care for the house and kids while going to school and working.

