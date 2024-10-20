He Was Given Minimal Instruction On How To Solve An Issue With A Door, So He Locked It And Waited For The Inevitable Fallout

You know what’s worse than a boss strictly telling you what to do?

A boss who doesn’t specifically answer your questions and clarifications as to how to carry out the order.

This man did exactly what was asked of him: to “make sure employees can’t easily access the door.”

Read the full story below.

Lock that door! At my work, there was recently a rash of thefts by an employee dropping product on the ground near the exterior garbage compactor. Then coming back later to pick it up.

This man was instructed to ensure the door couldn’t be accessed.

VP of the company passed word down to “lock that door.” And when I asked for clarification, an action plan, and what locks or security measures, I was simply told to “make sure it can’t be easily accessed by line employees.”

So, he did what he was told.

The door in question is a typical roll-up door, with an electric switch and a manual backup. I removed the switch, and rolled the wires back up. Throw on a building key lock and pack up. What manglement didn’t know was the manual backup has a ridiculously low gear ratio, meaning it took a solid minute or so of pulling the chain just to move the door a couple feet.

Eventually, he was asked to prevent the changes.

Manager comes up, unlocks chain for an employee, and they both immediately come to complain about the changes. I refer them to the c-creature that wanted the door locked, and trash starts piling up around the door. A week later, my manager passes word to me to revert the changes.

