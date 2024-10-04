He Was Unfaithful To His Girlfriend, So She Got The Ultimate Revenge By Telling His Parents And Getting Him Grounded

In today’s story, her boyfriend’s parents find out they’ve been intimate, and they tell them to break up.

Dobbed in my cheating HS ex to his parents with beautiful results Back in high-school I (now 25F) had a long term boyfriend who I became intimate with (legal age is 16 here). However his parents were in ignorant bliss, though I’d always assumed they knew. They came across some suggestive messages and lost the plot. Literally printed them out and came to my house, so both families got involved and they insisted we break up. My family was surprised at their response due to how long we had been together (over a year at that point), but as adults agreed it was their choice to make that rule for their son.

Their son, however, took this opportunity to continue a secret relationship with me while proclaiming (unbeknownst to me) to be single to everyone else, including other girls. I was blissfully unaware thinking we were still together but just couldn’t tell his parents… until he slept with one of my classmates a few times, and it got back to me. I publicly slapped him (embarrassing cringe in hindsight), but also called his dad and said calmly, “If you don’t think your son should be intimate you may like to counsel him against sleeping with both me and other girls at the same time. It may result in more than just a slap from the next girl if he also refuses protection with her too.” His dad went wiiiiild and had 100 questions.

Apparently after the “family intervention” my ex had convinced his parents we just fooled around and didn’t go all the way. So I told him it had been going on for months and he used to sneak me into his bedroom at night too. They took literally every single thing except his mattress out of his bedroom. They also moved their woodpile so he couldn’t climb down it to sneak out his window haha.

Our city was a major holder of sports events, and he was a huge fan, would go to every game. The season had just started, and he was banned from attending any of them despite having saved up for tickets. He wasn’t allowed to leave his house except for school, until the end of the school year (5 months). No phone, no internet.

I only found out because he borrowed a friend’s phone to text me and abuse me for shattering his life. I guess it does seem pretty life shattering at 16/17 lmao. Then I dipped town anyway and left the wreckage behind, as my family was moving. Yeah his parents were clearly overboard about it but it felt good to take away so much joy after all his lies and the cheating!

