Apartment Tenant Went On A Vacation, And Left His Noisy Dogs At Home. So When The Neighbors Had Enough Of Their Barking, They Crazy Glued His Front Door Shut So He Had To Destroy It To Get Back In.

Inconsiderate neighbor got his comeuppance

Back in 1993, I was living in a South American country where A/C wasn’t something people had or needed due to the great year-round weather.

Fresh air is a positive, but open windows lead to other issues.

But obviously, this meant you just kept windows open for airflow. It kept the apartment cool and with clean air, but the downside was noise levels. While 7 months pregnant in an unusually hot, breezeless Easter week, we start hearing dogs barking like crazy day and night. It went on for days and I’d had it so I went floor to floor to find where this was coming from and when I got to the offending apartment, I found a group of angry neighbors knocking on the door of the apartment, which was one of those heavy duty security doors with metal bars that slide into the top, bottom and sides when you lock it.

Long story short, days go by and the poor dogs continue to bark incessantly and no one ever answers the door. So, I was sick and tired of not sleeping and I started going up the elevator to his floor and chucking eggs at his door right from the elevator without even needing to come out.

After a few more days of this, I stepped it up a notch. I took a tube of Krazy Glue and squirted its contents into the security door’s lock. When the guy returned, he had to call the fire department to help him get through to his apt. As this was a steel door with bars that went into the solid concrete walls, ceiling and floor around the door’s frame, they had to use pickaxes to destroy everything around it to be able to pull out the door because there was no earthly way to get the lock to open. You can only imagine the mess and what it must have cost him to fix the door and surrounding structures.

I was at first feeling like I’d gone too far, until I got the full scoop: It turned out he went off on Easter vacay for 10 days and had left 2 LARGE dogs chained up in a tiny bathroom with a bunch of food and water. Then I didn’t feel so bad.

