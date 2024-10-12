Her Best Friend’s Sister Broke Her Prosthetic Leg And Her Family Thinks She Should Sue To Get Them To Repair It. But She’s Unsure Because It Could Cost $10,000 To Fix And Will Ruin The Friendship.

Breaking something that belongs to someone else is bad enough, but refusing to take responsibility makes it even worse.

So, what would you do if someone played a big role in breaking your prosthetic leg and then tried to brush it off?

Would you keep confronting them about repaying you? Or would you take it to a whole new level and get the courts involved?

In the following story, a young lady finds herself in this very situation and is torn on what to do. Here’s how it all played out.

WIBTAH if I sued my best friends sister for breaking my prosthetic leg A couple of days ago, my best friend’s youngest sisters (5 and 7 years old) broke my hip prosthetic leg while I was resting, and her middle sister (20 years old) apparently watched. Unfortunately, because it is custom-made, it can’t easily be replaced. I have a secondary normal/Emergency one, so I can still go about my day as usual, but I’m constantly uncomfortable as it isn’t specialized. The cost for repair is looking to be around $5,000—$10,000 because of very specific damage to certain internal parts at the hip part.

Understandably, she’s torn on how to proceed.

I don’t really want to sue, but my stepsister is adamant that I should, especially as my best friend’s middle sister hates me and apparently (what they have told us: me, my stepsister, my friend, and their mother) egged on her little sisters with money and favors to play and roughhouse my leg, showing clear malicious behaviour. My friend and her mother obviously don’t want me to sue, and they have said that they will pay me back for the damage. But this isn’t really about the damage; it’s more about the act. Considering MS doesn’t have a lot of money, this would hurt her monetarily and then probably the rest of the family. I feel horrible, but the vindictive part of me wants to make my friend’s MS hurt for this. I know I could lose my friendship with my friend, and I really don’t want that, but I want MS to get punished. WIBTA?

Wow! The friend’s sister sounds like something else.

Let’s see how Reddit readers said she should handle the situation.

These are excellent thoughts.

Lawyers do charge a lot of fees.

According to this person, info is missing.

This person’s point is you can’t control who pays the money either way.

The middle sister needs to grow up. Sure, it’d be nice for her to learn a lesson, but suing feels like a bit much.

Plus, most of the money would end up going to a lawyer anyway, so it’s probably not worth the hassle.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.