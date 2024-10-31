Her Boss Gave Her A Lecture About Something She Didn’t Do And Never Apologized, So She’s Been Pranking Her Daily To Get Back At Them

When someone blames you for something that isn’t your fault, it’s natural to be confused and angry.

I have been taking revenge on my boss after she wrongly accused me of something that wasn’t my fault and didn’t apologize for it. I work in a hospital. I’m responsible for some important parts that keeps everything running. Last week something went wrong in a machine that gives out the uniforms for the nurses. It’s pretty important that the machine keeps running, day or night and since I do the night shifts its my job that it does.

Last week the machine stopped working. We only found out the next day and at that time it was already to late. Lots of angry nurses which was understandable. When I arrived at my work my boss was already waiting for me in the office. She took me aside and made sure I understood what I did wrong and blamed me for making everyone work in old and dirty clothes and for costing the company money. I accepted it as it was during my shift. What bothered me was that I made sure everything worked perfectly fine that Tuesday. The company I work for looked into the machine and the program it runs on.

Turns out that it wasn’t actually my fault at all. An update didn’t work out as it was supposed to be and it wasn’t patched in time. She informed me, but didn’t apologize. So after she left I made sure to take my revenge. On the first day (Tuesday) I diluted the Coke she always drinks and left the cap off until my shift was over. On Wednesday I took the batteries from her mouse and put them in backwards so it wouldn’t work anymore. Today (Thursday) I flipped back one of the tiny legs of her keyboard. Tomorrow (Friday) I will make the hole puncher she uses a little shorter. As for next week? I’m not sure yet, but I am quitting soon. Should I give her my 2 weeks’ notice?

