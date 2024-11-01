Her Dad Turned His Back On Her After Learning She Wasn’t His Biological Child, So She Did The Same And Refused To Invite Him To Her Wedding

Life can turn upside down overnight and humble you in unimaginable ways.

AITA for not inviting my “father” because he disowned me after knowing that I wasn’t his biological child So let’s get into it I guess. Almost a decade ago my dad found out that my mom cheated on him with another guy years ago through my mother’s sister. Back then my mom and aunt weren’t in good terms so she told dad everything.

My parents fought over this and dad filed for divorce. We all got DNA tested and out of 3 children I was the only one who wasn’t his. It felt so bad to know that your dad who raised you for almost 16 years wasn’t really your dad. That didn’t feel as bad as him kicking me out of his house when I was begging him not too.

I wished I could just off myself when he disowned me. My mom went into a depressive state and would just spend all day in bed and would just get out to use the toilet. My grandparents lived in a different state but they did everything they could to make our lives better. I needed to come home from school do all the chores in the house and tend to my mom and check on her. I did everything that could possibly be done to make sure we lived. I would ask my mom who my real dad was but all I got was screaming or a hit.

My siblings and grandparents from dad’s side tried to make things right between me and dad but he wouldn’t budge. Apparently I was just a reminder that mom cheated on him and nothing else. I remember my 17th birthday when no one remembered that it was my birthday. I cried to the point where I didn’t have any tears left even when I graduated from high school only my grandmother came. Why didn’t my feelings matter to anyone? Why was I supposed to endure this?

After I returned from my graduation I told mom that I was leaving if she doesn’t tell me who my real dad is and this time she did tell me who he was I met him after finding where he lived I discovered that I have a half brother and that my real father was a widower and a doctor. He didn’t know that I existed or the fact that mom was married. It took us time but we built a bond and he helped to get through college and he walked me down the aisle. He even got mom some help and I am forever grateful to him. Well present time me I (26f) was married to my lovely fiancé last week and I didn’t invite my ex dad to My wedding.

He tried to contact me before the wedding but I don’t want anything to do with him. My siblings and grandparents from ex dad’s side say I am wrong and that he wanted to come and make things right but I don’t want to make things right. He had the right to abandon me so I have a right to do the same. He isn’t my father. He was once upon a time but not now I understand that he was hurt but I was hurt too.

Everyone tells me to let go of the grudge but I just don’t want him in my life and no I won’t give him another chance. My husband understands but no one else seems to understand what I had to go through to get to where I am now. He cannot just come to my life 9 and a half years later and expect things to be alright. AITAH?

