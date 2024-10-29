Her Father Made It Clear Where He Wants His Ashes To Be Scattered, But Her Mother Confided She Will Not Carry Out His Wishes

It may seem morbid to think about death, but it’s also necessary.

In today’s story, one family has openly discussed what they want to happen to their bodies after they die.

The problem is that the mom told the daughter in private that she will not follow through with her husband’s wishes when he’s gone.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

WIBTA If I Tell My Dad That My Mum Said She Won’t Respect His Will? I (33F) was out with my mum (69F) on the weekend when she randomly told me that she will not split up my father’s (74M) ashes like he wants to have done. We have always known and it has always been discussed what each of us wants done after death. My father has always wanted to be cremated and his ashes split between our town cemetery and his family’s plot a couple of provinces away where his mother and father are buried. My mum told me this weekend that she thinks it’s barbaric and that if it is left up to her, that she will not do it, she will keep them all together and send them back home to his family.

She tried to get her mother to understand she was being unreasonable.

I told her that that is not up to her and how would she feel if we embalmed her and encased her in glass (she wants to be naturally decomposed)? She said it’s different. I told her that I will make sure that it is not up to her then.

She wants to tell her dad what her mom said.

As far as I know, my uncle is the executor of the will, so she doesn’t have the power. But I want to tell my father what she said so that he can confirm his wishes, make sure that they are in the will clearly, and make sure the executor is someone who will honour them. However, when I brought this up to my only sister (37F), she told me to not “rat out” my mum and that she’s allowed to have her feelings about it. WIBTA if I tell my father not to leave his affairs to be handled by my mother?

It makes sense that the daughter wants to make sure her father’s wishes are carried out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

