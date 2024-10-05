Her Friends Used To Joke About Her Pale Skin, So When Her Mother Found Out And Got Offended She Started Wondering If She Should Be Angry Too

It’s natural for friends to joke around and make fun of each other. But are there supposed to be any boundaries to the jokes?

AITA? My friends and I joke about me being white and I try to tell my mom it’s fine because we’re just joking I (17f) happen to be the only white person in my friend group. There are 7 of us. Alright, just so you all have an idea, one of my friends is Korean, one is Vietnamese, one is Ecuadorian, two are African-American and one is Chinese-Mexican.

I am white. And I’m fine with that, nobody loves me any less because of it. As you can probably guess from the title, we sometimes joke about the fact that I’m white. It is never anything I would consider to be offensive.

One of them has me labeled as ‘Edward Cullen’ in her contacts because I’m so pale. I think it’s hilarious. To give you an idea, some of the comments are like “can’t handle spicy food because you’re white, vampire, can’t handle sunlight, needs sunscreen every minute, colonizer.” that isn’t everything, but it’s harmless. I make fun of me being white too. And they are just playing around, it’s what friends do. I have never felt like they are trying to be offensive.

Last night, I was upstairs doing some of my math homework. I leave my phone downstairs when I’m doing homework so I’m not tempted to look at it. Apparently, while I was doing my homework, my friends started a conversation in the group chat and some of those messages popped up when they were wondering where I was because I was the only person not responding lol.

My mom noticed how much my phone was going off and checked it. After I finished my homework, my mom asked to talk to me, and she said “there’s nothing wrong with being white, don’t listen to your friends.” I asked what she meant, and she explained how she saw all the texts going off. She said I should get friends who don’t judge my skin and actually appreciate me.

I said that it’s just a joke in the friend group and they weren’t trying to be offensive rather than playful. She said even if we were friends, it’s not an excuse for them to make fun of me for being white. I again tried to say they were just joking, and she actually got upset and said I must’ve just gotten used to it because they were bullying me for being white for so long.

I really don’t think this is a big deal, and I’m not really understanding how it being just a joke is not getting across to my mom. Am I acting ignorant?

