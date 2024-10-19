Future Sister-In-Law Wants To Wear Her Late Mother’s Wedding Dress, But She Said No Because She’s Saving It For Her Own Wedding

A wedding dress can be very sentimental.

In today’s story, one mom gave her daughter her wedding dress before she passed, which makes the dress extra meaningful to the daughter.

The problem is that the daughter’s brother is getting married, and his fiancée wants to wear the dress.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to let my brother’s fiancée wear my late mother’s wedding dress? I (32F) lost my mom four years ago. It was devastating, and I inherited a lot of her things, including her wedding dress. My mom and I were incredibly close, and she always talked about how much she wanted me to wear her dress when I got married. I’m not married yet, but I’ve been saving the dress for my special day.

Her future sister-in-law wants to wear the wedding dress.

My brother (29M) is getting married next year, and his fiancée (28F) recently asked if she could wear my mom’s wedding dress. She said it would mean a lot to her because she never got to meet my mom, and she wants to feel connected to her on the big day. I understand that it’s a sweet gesture, but I don’t feel comfortable with her wearing something that’s so sentimental to me, especially since my mom always wanted me to wear it.

Now her brother is mad at her.

When I told her I wasn’t okay with it, she got upset and said I was being selfish. Now my brother is upset with me too, saying it’s “just a dress” and that I’m ruining their wedding over something that’s not a big deal. I offered to help her find a similar dress or even incorporate a piece of my mom’s dress into her own gown, but she refused.

She is wondering what to do.

Our family is now divided, with some saying I’m in the right and others saying I should let it go for the sake of family harmony. AITA for refusing to let her wear the dress?

She shouldn’t be forced to let her sister-in-law wear it if she doesn’t want to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader points out that the dress is more than “just a dress.”

Another reader warns against letting the SIL borrow the dress.

This reader points out who the selfish one really is.

Another person thinks she should hide the dress.

This reader thinks her family should take “no” for an answer.

Her future sister-in-law can find a different dress to wear.

It’s kind of weird that she even asked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.