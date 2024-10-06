Her Horrible Neighbor Threw Trash In Her House Where She Had Kids And Pets, So She Collected Cat Litter And Threw Two Huge Bags Of It Their Direction

It’s almost blood boiling how annoyingly stupid some people are!

Sometimes it seems as if they would do anything to get on your nerves.

This rude neighbor threw garbage in this girl’s house for no reason at all that she could tell, but don’t worry, she got her revenge.

Check out the details!

My neighbor liked to clean 2001, I had just moved to a quiet neighborhood where my children (1&3) could play outside safely and grow up with neighborhood children. It was also nice for my cats (3) to finally be able to run around outside.

She cleaned and did everything the right way!

After the first week it was our first garbage day. Everything neatly in closed bags and in our personal garbage container. In the morning we had to place the container on the side of the road with the rest of the containers on our street. So I put it there at 7:00, after which I started cleaning my house.

Everything was exactly how it was supposed to be until…

I had a white floor, because I liked it and that way I knew for sure that it was clean. I mopped daily. I was still extremely clean at that time because of crawling children. Then I did the shopping and when I got home I was in shock after opening my front door. My entire hall was full of unknown waste. Clearly stuffed through the letterbox. I already saw a number of neighbors looking at me expectantly behind their windows and in front of their house. It was clear that they knew more.

Everyone was curious about her reaction.

After asking around I was told who had thrown that garbage in my house. Conscious neighbor had done this with much fanfare. Something snapped inside me. A bomb in my frontal lobe and all decency disappeared from my mind. Steam from my ears.

She wanted to get her revenge.

I cleaned out the trash and put the kids in the living room. Then I cleaned the cat litter box. Normally I throw the entire contents in a bag, but now I was a bit more precise. I only scooped the poo and urine clumps out of the box and divided it evenly into 2 small bags. 1kg each. Those thin ones that tear quickly….

Her idea was clever and gross.

I took the bags and went to the neighbor further down the street. I rang the doorbell and kept the bags behind me. The lady opened the door with a smug grin on her face. The door opened wide and I could quickly see her hall.

She saw her opportunity.

On the right a carpeted staircase, on the left the open door to the living room, the hall continued for another 1.5m to the back after the stairs and door, where the toilet was. Everything was super clean. I asked her devilishly calmly if she had put that waste through my letterbox.

The neighbor was a mean lady!

Her answer was yes followed by the reasoning that because I was new here, that the loose waste that was lying around the placed containers must have been mine, because before we lived here that never happened. This was the moment that all the blood vessels in my eyes burst… the calm was gone.

She spiraled out of control and made a mess.

In a tirade of abuse I made it clear to her that I had not been the polluter and that if she had any decency, she could have spoken to me instead of jumping to conclusions and dirtying my house and endangering my crawling children and animals by dumping that waste in my house like that. With the message that she liked to clean up so much, here please, and I threw the 2 bags in her hallway. 1 high against the corner of the stairs and the other on the doorpost of the living room.

That’s INSANE!

Everything, really EVERYTHING was covered in poo and the splattered clumps of cat urine. With a warning/promise that if she ever thought of doing something like that again I would smash all her windows, I turned around and went home. Everyone had seen and heard everything.

She knew she made quite an impression in the neighborhood.

Never heard anything from that neighbor again, no one ever thought of doing something like that to me again. I can still enjoy the face she pulled when she saw the bags flying.

No one gets to mess with this girl!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This user is jealous of this girl’s guts to lash out.

That’s right! This user knows how to deal with bullies.

This user cannot fathom how mean some people can really be.

That would have been fun! This user would want to make more mess.

This person applauds the petty revenge!

This girl did the right thing.

She made a mess only to show her boundaries.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.