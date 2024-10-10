Her In-Laws Got Offended When She Refused To Join Them On A Vacation, But She Didn’t Want To Get Sick Out Of Town. Now Her Husband Tells Her She Ruined Her Relationship With Them.

Vacations are exciting, but they can become a nightmare in ways you would never expect.

This girl’s last vacation became a disaster after she got food poisoning, and now she doesn’t want another vacation because she can’t get over the trauma.

Find out what really happened!

AITA for declining a paid for all-inclusive vacation from my boyfriend’s parents? Last year I went on an all-inclusive vacation to a 5 star hotel in Cuba. 4 days into the trip, I must have gotten food poisoning because I became extremely sick.

She was struggling terribly on her last vacation.

I was stuck in my room for the remainder of the vacation, alternating between vomiting and diarrhea, and my stomach was rejecting every type of food, even snacks we brought from back home. The day we were scheduled to leave, I tried to pay for late check-out but the concierge said it wasn’t possible.

It only got worse…

The bus was scheduled to pick us up at 8:00pm but check-out was at 11am. They cut our hotel bracelets at check-out and left us stranded without access to even drinks. I had to spend 9 hours in the lobby without A/C, mostly in the public washrooms. After the longest and worst 2 hour bus ride and 5 hour plane ride filling multiple bags of vomit, I was grateful to finally be home.

She had gotten really weak after that vacation!

I was still sick for another week at home and lost a total of 10% of my body weight. It was truly one of the most traumatic experiences of my life and I had never been so sick and uncomfortable. During this time I tried to hide the extent of my suffering to my family and boyfriend because I didn’t want them to worry about me.

She was asked for yet another vacation!

Fast forward to today, my boyfriend’s parents surprised us all with an all inclusive paid for vacation. Everyone else was extremely excited, thankful, and provided their passport details for booking. I expressed my thankfulness but politely declined due to having a bad experience last time. My boyfriend was upset with me, and said I greatly offended his parents.

She simply couldn’t take the risk again!

He said that I am implying his parents chose a cheap hotel that isn’t classy enough for me. I tried to explain to him my point of view but he still insists that I ruined my relationship with his parents.

The paranoia is real! But should she have taken the opportunity?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

