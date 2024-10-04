Her Mother Had An Affair That Resulted In A Child, And Now None Of The Kids Want To Have Anything To Do With Mom Or The New Baby
AITA for not telling my brother’s to spend time with our mother’s affair baby?
My mother cheated on my father four years ago and got pregnant.
My father forgave her and raises my half-silbing as if she were their child.
She looks just like my mother so only a few members of the family knows what happened.
I didn’t know about what had happened either because I live with my boyfriend, it was my brothers who told me everything.
I’m not close to my parents anymore, I’m not interested in being close with their daughter because I’m not going to get into my parents’ drama and toxic relationship, it’s their lives, period.
But when all that happened I was already 25 years old, while my siblings were still living with them when all the infidelity was discovered it was in the house so they saw everything.
Coming to the present: My siblings never had a good relationship with my mother again (no, some families can’t afford family therapy so it was never an option).
Two of them no longer live with our parents and the only one left (he is 16 years old) has come to live with me and my boyfriend.
None of them have any contact with my parents’ daughter or my parents.
The 16-year-old ignored the three of them when he was at home (now I’ve been paying him for the psychologist).
My father and mother have let my brother live with me but they keep insisting that I should talk with my brother’s and make them spend time with her.
I can’t force them to do something they don’t want to do.
But my father insists that I am the older sister and I should do something for the good of the family since my brothers listen to me.
My mother went so far as to tell me that the little girl asks for us even though we have never seen her.
Even my grandparents are insisting that I should talk to my siblings and convince them to spend time with her but I don’t know what to do.
All my family who knows about this (my mother’s sister and grandparents, the rest of them doesn’t know anything, I think, or maybe they know but they don’t care.) says I’m wrong for not doing my duty as a older daughter.
AITA?
