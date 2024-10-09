Her Son’s Girlfriend Called The Police After An Altercation, But He Thinks Mom Is Being Harsh By Banning Her From The Home

Meeting and approving our loved one’s significant others is often a much more fraught process than we’d like.

You can just search “in-laws” on any Reddit forum to come up with a number of horror stories.

In this one, a mother bans her son’s girlfriend from the house after an altercation between the couple led to a call to the police.

Check out the details and make a judgement for yourself!

AITA for telling my son he can never bring his girlfriend to our house again? This is so unbelievably stupid, but here we go. I have a 19 year old son who goes to college out of state. He has a girlfriend who goes to his school and she doesn’t live in the same state as us so they don’t see each other too much when school is out. I met her once over winter break and she seemed fine, a little quite and awkward, but I didn’t have a problem with her.

She came to visit again and planned to stay for awhile.

Well they hadn’t seen each other in months because of covid and he wanted her to come and visit for a week. I was fine with this and the first three days went well. Last night I had a few people over and people were drinking (I don’t care if my son drinks as long as he is in the house and responsible)

Then, her son did something stupid and his girlfriend flipped.

At around midnight they were hungry and she was going to make pancakes. I guess while she was cooking he thought it would be funny to break one of the eggs in her hair. She went ballistic. She screamed at him and she ended up calling the police.

Everyone, including the cops, disapproved of her antics.

They did send out an officer, who seemed pissed to be there and my husband had to talk to him since we are the homeowners. The police officer pretty much said she was wasting his time and left. I told her how stupid it was and my husband said she needed to leave in the morning because she has terrible judgment and we don’t want her in our house.

That said, her son thinks she’s overreacting by banning her from the home.

She did leave this morning and I told my son she is not welcome back. Now maybe if they get married in five years or something I might reevaluate but my son thinks I’m being unfair.

I mean, it wasn’t exactly unprovoked.

I bet Reddit is going to have plenty of questions.

No one is saying it was nice, but the police?

This person wants some more tea.

Apparently none of these people watch TikTok.

The kid needs a talking to, for sure.

Some people think it’s simple.

This kid has more problems than a rash mother.

I think his girlfriend dodged a bullet.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.