Her Stepmom Keeps Trying To Replace Their Mother And Refuses To Respect Her Stepchildren’s Wishes On The Subject

AITA for making my stepmother cry in front of her family? My mom died when I was 5. When I was 8 my dad remarried. He started dating my stepmother a year before and he talked to me and my sister about it before. He expected us to be respectful and give her a chance. He told us if there was anything off, he wanted to hear that too.

We gave our blessing while also saying we didn’t want her to be ‘new mom’ and Dad said he supported that and would make it clear to her. They got married and things seemed okay. Sometimes she called us her kids and tried to do mom things like Mother’s Day activities and Sports Day (in Dad’s place). Then Dad would gently remind her that she wasn’t Mom. The problem now is she can’t have biological kids. Fertility treatments didn’t work. So she wants to adopt me and said we could work on changing our relationship. I said no and told dad.

At her family’s house he mentioned she still has one kid, me, and that we may make it official. But even if we didn’t, she was still mom to someone. It annoyed me and my dad wasn’t in the room at the time. I said no. Her family all looked at me and I said she isn’t my mom and we’ll never make it official because it’s not true. She started crying hard and my dad heard and came in and he brought us home. They got into a big fight that night and my dad told me I did nothing wrong, but she said I humiliated her in front of her family. AITA?

