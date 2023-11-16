Teacher Taught School’s Administration A Lesson After They Tried To Make A Sick Kid Take A Final Exam
by Matthew Gilligan
I love a good story about a teacher who bucks the system from time to time to show students how much they care.
And this story put a big smile on my face.
The person who wrote it explained that it all went down when they were in high school.
Force this kid to take the final. Fine, he’ll take it.
“So this happened years ago when I was in high school, but I smile every time I think of it. My high school had a policy that anyone who has missed less than a certain number of school days could pick one class they had an A in to skip the final.
You could get a couple extra days for college visits, but otherwise it was very straight forward. Awesome policy, and we all loved it.
One kid in their class was having a tough time.
One year, we had this kid who was in eighth grade and had been diagnosed with cancer. He spent alot of his year sick, getting treatment, going to the hospital, running to the bathroom to throw up, etc. Despite all this he finished the year with an A in his Spanish class.
And the school’s administration was making things even difficult for this young man.
It was his only high school class, so it was the only final he would have been able to skip. Administration was not going to let him skip the final because he had missed too much school.
He and his parents asked them to make an exception, given the situation, but administration wouldn’t budge. His teacher stood up for him, but was told this kid had to take the final no matter what.
And what this teacher did should make you very proud!
He had missed too many days and there would be no exception. The teacher said ok, but told her class not to study for, worry about, or exempt her final. Then, the first day all her students showed up for the final she told them to take out a piece of paper and number it 1-3 leaving one line in between each number.
She then asked three questions along the lines of, “What is your name?” “How do you say yes in Spanish?”, and “How do you say hello in Spanish?”
Then she collected the final. Everyone got an 100 that year, and she became a legend. The kid has been cancer free for over five years now.”
That was a great story!
Nice job!