Her Teacher Bullied Her Regularly And Made Her Life Miserable. She Found Years Later That Parents Sued Her For Her Behavior.

Bullying leaves scars that last a lifetime and it feels great to find out they got what was coming to them.

That’s what happened to the former student in this story.

Check out the humble pie her old teacher had to eat.

Bully Students? Enjoy getting Sued! When I was five or six, I had an awful teacher who would bully some of her students. She made fun of my speech problem by repeating back to me what I had just said with an exaggerated stutter, telling me to speak normally.

Then some satisfying info comes to light.

One day, years later, another friend of mine walks by the school and sees her being uncharacteristically kind to her students. He looked into this and it turns out that someone had finally spoken out about her hating her first graders. He also found out that she was being sued by the parents of one of the children in her class.

And it didn’t end there.

She was ordered not to return to teach at the school again next year, as in fired with prejudice. I doubt she would be getting a good reference for teaching from the school anytime in the future either.

Here is what folks are saying.

The say the same is true about nurses. These professions attract people obsessed with control.

Definitely. I wish it happened more often.

Aw. That’s sad.

I bet it was a cathartic read!

Way to go dad!

School can be so traumatizing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.