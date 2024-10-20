Her Two Siblings Are Pressuring Her To Share Her Larger Share Of The Inheritance, But She’s Not Willing To Go Against Her Parents’ Wishes

Inheritances can bring out complicated emotions, especially when there’s an unequal distribution among siblings.

So, how would you feel if your parents left you the majority of their estate while your siblings were left with much less, and now they’re asking you to share more because they’re struggling?

Would you agree that the inheritance should be split evenly? Or would you honor your parent’s wishes?

In the following story, one sibling is in this exact predicament and wonders what she should do.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to share my inheritance with my siblings even though they’re struggling? I (28F) am the youngest of three siblings. My parents recently passed away unexpectedly and left behind a will. In the will, my parents left me the majority of their estate, including their house and some savings. My older siblings (34 and 32M) were left significantly less, but they were given a fair amount, too. The reasoning behind this (according to my parents) is that I’ve always been the one taking care of them, helping them out financially, and managing the house. My siblings, on the other hand, have been pretty absent. They’ve always struggled with maintaining jobs, and I’ve bailed them out financially several times. My parents believed I would use the inheritance responsibly, but they weren’t sure about my siblings.

Her siblings are struggling, but she feels she’s helped them enough.

Here’s where things get tricky: Both of my siblings are now in a financial crisis. They’ve come to me asking if I’d be willing to share more of my inheritance to help them out. They’re struggling with rent, and one of them has medical bills they can’t cover.

They’ve accused me of being selfish and not “doing the right thing” since I have more than they do now. The thing is, I’ve already helped them out so many times over the years, often at the cost of my own financial security. I feel like my parents left things this way for a reason, and I should honor their wishes.

They’re not the only ones who think she’s in the wrong.

I’ve worked hard to get where I am, and I feel like constantly bailing out my siblings won’t teach them to be more responsible. I’m not rolling in cash either — I’m still working hard to build my own life and future. Now, my siblings have been telling our extended family that I’m greedy and heartless for not sharing more of the inheritance, and a lot of them agree. I’m feeling a lot of guilt, but I’m also frustrated because I don’t think it’s fair that I’m expected to keep rescuing them. AITA?

This is a sticky situation.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about this issue.

The “wishes” issue does sound like an excuse.

This person thinks the siblings already got their fair share.

According to this person, she should honor her parent’s wishes.

Here’s someone who suggests lying and saying the money is gone.

Sure, the parents left the money to her.

But if her siblings are struggling, she could help them turn their lives around.

