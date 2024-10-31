His Brother Insisted His New Girlfriend Sit At The Same Table As Him At The Wedding, But The Groom Refused. Now They’re Stuck In An Awkward Stand-Off.

Among the many stresses of planning a wedding, seating arrangements may be one of the biggest puzzles.

When his brother insisted on his new girlfriend sitting at the head table, he realized his special day was about to be mired in drama.

And for some reason, no one was deferring to the groom.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA for putting my brothers girlfriend on a different table I’m getting married in March next year. I’m happy to let my brother have a plus one, but I have never met his gf and neither have any of my family members other than my mum.

The girlfriend didn’t leave the best first impression.

But all I know from that meeting is they argued and my mum isn’t happy with her. We’re having round tables at our wedding.

They’re pretty limited by the venue when it comes to seating.

It’s 12 max per table and my family will be sitting on the ‘head’ table. However, with us (2) my parents (2), grandparents (2- one form each side), my sister and her husband (2), brides parents (2), brides younger brother (1) and then my brother (not married) (1) – that’s already the 12 max.

The brother insisted, so the groom tried to give him options.

He wants his girlfriend sat with him, so I’ve given him the option of him sitting on a separate table to us, but he himself doesn’t want that, nor our families, as we want to have family photos on our table. But he says it’s unfair to ask her to sit with a table of strangers since he’s the only person she knows.

The groom says his hands are pretty tied.

But there’s no way for me to have a 13 seater table (it’s usually 10-12, so there’s no room for a 13). I don’t see how I can ask anyone else to sit somewhere else.

He doesn’t see why he should have to accommodate someone he’s never met and risk isolating his other guests.

How can a girl I’ve not met before sit on the head table whilst my sibling or brides sibling gets asked to sit elsewhere? I’ve told him if he wants to bring her she has to sit on a separate table. AITA?

It’s impossible to make everyone happy sometimes.

What did Reddit think?

The brother can argue all he wants, but the numbers won’t change.

The groom-t0-be is trying to be as reasonable as he can.

It’s his wedding. He can call any table he wants the “family table”.

This commenter thinks even bringing the girlfriend at all is ill-advised.

Ultimately, the wedding couldn’t accommodate both his brother’s feelings and the rest of their guests.

With this family, it seems there’s more off than just the seating chart.

