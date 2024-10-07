His Girlfriend Accidentally Left The Stove On And He Went Off On Her, So She Left Him And He Doesn’t Understand Why

It’s very easy to accidentally start a fire, so a lot of people are extra cautious when cooking.

AITA for getting upset when my girlfriend nearly started a kitchen fire? My girlfriend is extremely scatterbrained, absent-minded, and messy. She was cooking a soup on the stove and apparently went in the other room to do homework, and at some point, she fell asleep on the sofa.

So when I got home, I walked into the kitchen, and most of the water had boiled off the soup and it had started smoking. I yelled at her and she said she did not like being talked to like a child. I replied, “act like a child, get treated like one.” Later, when I came home from work, all of her things were gone. I tried to call her and I was blocked on every form of communication. I haven’t heard from her since then and it was several weeks ago.

Was I really such a jerk to justify that kind of brutal reaction? I think anyone who had their house almost burned down would be upset.

