His Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him After 5 Years, But When He Discovers She’s Been Seeing His Close Friend Behind His Back He Couldn’t Let It Slide

When you’ve invested years into a relationship, the last thing you’d expect is for your partner to betray you.

But when they do it with your friend?

That’s a whole different level of heartbreak.

So, what would you do if you found out your ex and a close friend had been planning your breakup together for months?

Would you confront them?

Or would you just tell your ex to pack her stuff and get out of your life?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very predicament.

Here’s what happened.

The time my girlfriend dumped me for my friend… So, this happened over a decade ago. I was in my mid-20s, and at the time it happened. Me and my ex-gf were together for almost 5 years, we lived together for about 3. She was like the “perfect” daughter, except she was pretty lazy and could not hold a job. The last year of our relationship was obviously pretty bad, very rocky, and, to be honest, just boring. But we decided we would stick together. I even bought an apartment for us, since I was the only one with an income I was also the only one who paid for it.

Here’s where it all started.

Friday: I come home from work, greet my ex-girlfriend, chat about the day, and have a shower. After the shower, I get dressed and grab a cold beer from the fridge. I sit down by my PC, and it does not even have time to boot up, and I hear, “Babe… Are you happy? I’m not happy.” I asked, “Happy? Yeah, I feel pretty good, blah blah. What do you mean?” (I knew what she meant.) She tells me she has thought about it and already made up her mind: she wants out of the relationship. At this point, I have no more fight left in me. She has made up her mind, and this is obviously happening. So we talked about it for about two hours. The talk went really well. She pretty much agreed with everything I said, said I was “right” about everything, and so on. Being broken up with sucks, but this time, it was the easiest. So I thought. I thought we were on the exact same page about how we were going to deal with the breakup and move forward.

At this point, it seemed to be going pretty amicably.

I even told her I would not kick her out of the apartment; I would let her live in the apartment(rent-free since she was unemployed) until she found a new place. I told her I didn’t want her to take whatever place she gets offered, I want her to move to a place or area she feels safe in and actually will enjoy living in. As I mentioned, she agreed and said that everything I said seemed very reasonable. The break-up talk went really smoothly. She told me she would be staying at my mother’s place over the weekend so we could get some space. My mother was out of town at the time. Once my ex-girlfriend left, I called up my friend and told him what had just happened. He told me to come to his place first thing in the morning. We could go grab some breakfast, do something fun, and take my mind off things.

The next day, he decided to get his mind off the situation with a friend.

Saturday: I went over around noon to my friends place, we had some deep talks, he joked about a bunch of silly stuff my ex-gf had said or done over the years and was trying to keep my mind off of the break-up. To sum up the day, this, of course, for some reason, ended with us getting wasted and throwing a big party at my friend’s place. I had a good time, actually, and was about to text my ex-gf in the middle of the night something like, “I’m really glad we are at least dealing with this break up like adults, being upfront and all. You are still my best friend.” But I actually erased it before I sent it, and did not send her a single text. I come home from the party sometime early Sunday morning, like 6-7 in the morning. I notice there seem to be things missing from the apartment: books and curtains. But my still drunk mind does not really process this so I just go to bed.

It didn’t take long for him to learn the truth.

Sunday: I wake up in the afternoon and can now clearly see things are missing. I start going through stuff, and at some point, I panic. Like the hipster I am, I look at my vinyl collection. I flipped through the records, and as I suspected, one record was gone. It was a signed copy of a record I bought from the artist himself after a concert. It was even signed, “Best of luck and take it easy, Riffgrinder…” so it has my name on it. I tried to call her, but she would not answer the phone. I called my mother, in case she would have been in touch with her. I called her sister to ask if she had heard anything from her, but no (other than the fact we broke up). About an hour later, I got a call from my mother. She managed to get in touch with my ex-girlfriend, and it turns out she never even stayed at my mother’s place. She had been spending the whole weekend at (let us call him Mike) Mike’s place. Now, at the time, Mike was a friend of mine, a pretty good friend, too, I thought.

He called her to come gather the rest of her stuff.

The revenge part: I texted my ex-girlfriend, saying that I was “happy to see you found a new place to live so quickly. Since you obviously don’t need me anymore, I thought I would pack up the remaining stuff you FORGOT to pick up during the night while I was away. If you are not here in 2 hours, I will just leave it outside on the sidewalk for you.” Almost those exact words, but in Swedish(since I am Swedish), of course… She called me up a minute later. She was in panic, said she can’t make it in two hours as she needs to find a van or something that can fit all her stuff, she even asked me if I knew somebody who had a van we could borrow. I told her to get a rental, and in 2 hours, the stuff would be nicely packed up and waiting for her outside and hung up. I then proceeded to actually pack up her stuff, and she had a lot of stuff.

Then, he stumbled upon this.

At some point, I find her old MacBook in her closet, of all places, she had not used this computer in two years but I could see the little LED light glowing, indicating it was charged. I opened the laptop, and to my surprise, a Facebook page opened; she was logged in to a fake account she had made, with ONE conversation in her chat history. Mike. Dating back several months, I could not read it at the time, I was torn up, and angry, I just scrolled to the first message to see it was like 4-5 months earlier that they had began chatting through her fake profile. It was very clear from the messages I did read they had initiated a secret relationship and pretty much planned the break-up together.

He also wanted her family to know what actually happened, so he called her sister.

I managed to retrieve her login details, and I called up her sister, gave her the details and asked her if she wanted to know why we broke up; she could just read the chat logs.

I also asked her sister not to confront my ex-gf about the chat logs until I had a chance to speak to her about it first. She informed me she couldn’t read the chat by herself as she feels so embarrassed about her own sister, so she drove to her parents place to read it together with their mother. Even better. I also stopped packing up my ex-gf’s stuff after I found the chat. When my ex-gf arrives at my place, she was expecting her stuff nicely packed up for her, but instead the first thing she sees is the laptop on the ground in the hallway, with the conversation open.

The ex was not expecting this.

Her face goes pale. I then told her that as we spoke, her sister and mother were reading through the chatlogs, and I told her to pack up her own stuff by herself. She did. It took about five hours or so, and I just sat on the couch observing her. When I closed the door behind her after she had grabbed that last box, I blocked her everywhere, and I have never seen her since.

Wow! There’s no way he saw that coming.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about his story.

