His Mom Was Obsessed With What Became Of A Former Tenant, But Was Offended When He Suggested She Was Stalking Her

AITA for accusing my mom of stalking our former tenant? Half a year ago, there was a retired lady renting out a spare bedroom in our house for two years. I think she was a nice lady, pretty discreet and clean, and she never caused any trouble. But my mom is a micromanager and was pretty unfriendly towards her.

She bugged her about stuff like using the showers too often and too long, and breaking her minimal cooking rule by cooking a lot for herself. The tenant got fed up, and rented a new room a few blocks away.

During our family lunch, my mom brought up how she was curious about our former tenant, so she looked her up on a background checking app. She found the address she’s currently living in. She started talking about what the house looked like and how much that house cost. Also, how the house had a finished basement with a kitchen and bathroom, so she must be living in the basement.

She even started talking about some details on the homeowners. I told her that it was creepy to look up so much information about someone she basically chased away. I told her to stop stalking. Both my mom and dad got mad at me and said that it’s just conversation.

