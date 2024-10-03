His Neighbor Got Sued After His Dog Destroyed A Drone, So He Countersued And Won

Drones have become the toy of choice for adults who want to harass people and animals.

Neighbor Sued Me After Harassing My Dog for Months, Lost Horribly My neighbor had a drone and he kept diving low just over my dogs head before circling around to do it again. I asked my neighbor several times to please not fly in my yard and explained that it was scaring my dog.

But he wouldn’t stop.

He basically told me to get lost and laughed in my face. Finally, my dog got tired of it, caught the drone and shredded it. My neighbor stormed over to my house swearing and threatening me, which I ignored. A week later, I got a summons to small claims court – he wanted $900 for the cost of his drone and an additional $300 for supposedly denying him access to his property. But I was prepared. I had dozens of photos of my yard showing it was impossible for him to “accidentally” fly that low to my dog and I had videos of him harassing my dog in the past.

And OP had the goods to back up all his claims.

Also, I had saved all my medical bills from taking my dog to the vet. $700 for an xray? Check. Another $250 to sedate him during? Why not, don’t want him being uncomfortable. Full dental exam with tooth cleaning/repair? $400. Then there was the cost of anti-anxiety meds and a secondary check up, wet food for a week in case his teeth were hurt, and extra just for good measure. He ended up owing me almost $2,000, and now is being investigated by the FAA for not having a registered drone and violating several FAA regulations.

