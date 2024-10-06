His Neighbor Was Outraged She Had Stuff Inside His Property Line, But It Turned Out That He Was Over Theirs Instead

Property disputes aren’t fun, but they’re often pretty easy to settle.

You wanna try to take 9″ of our property? We will take 20′ of yours We have lived in our house for about 8 years in a rural neighborhood in Arizona. About a year ago this dude from California bought the lot next to us and threw a fit about the stuff we had on the property line.

We had put a single fence pole vaguely where the property line was. Dude was absolutely livid that we had vehicles parked “on his property.” He threatened to have our vehicle towed.

So we simply had an actual land survey done and it turned out the property line was a good 20′ into his property. Homeboy should have just let sleeping dogs lie and not been a jerk about a few inches. We are building an ugly fence on the newly surveyed property line.

