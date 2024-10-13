His Parents Need Support To Retire In America, But He Insisted They Go Back To Their Home Country So They Can Live More Abundantly

When life gives your more than what you need, it’s only fitting that you help out your parents.

AITA for telling my parents that I will only support them if they move back to their home country. My parents moved to North America from a developing country when I was four. My siblings were two years old and six months old, respectively. My dad worked hard to make a life for us, and my mom worked hard making sure we didn’t waste the opportunities they were providing for us.

They also sent money home to help my grandparents. Sometimes to the detriment of our family here. My sisters and I are all married with families now.

My parents are getting ready to retire, and they want us to supply them the way they supported our grandparents. The problem is that we cannot afford to pay for everything here. Even with my parents’ savings and my dad’s pension, they cannot maintain the lifestyle they have while my dad works.

However, with their money and ours combined, they can live like gods back home. We could sell their house, and use that money to buy them a villa in a gated community. They could fly back to see us all the time. They could literally live in the top 1% there, instead of scraping by here.

The only problem is the grandkids. They want to see them all the time. They think that my sisters and I are exiling them.

We are offering them a chance to have great lives in a country with no snow. Where food costs are 1/4 to 1/6 those here. Where the health care is actually rated higher than here. We are looking at the next twenty years.

When everything is said and done, I offered them the exact same amount they sent their folks. It will buy their groceries every month and that’s it. They think I’m being stingy and mean.

