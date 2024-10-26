His Sister Has Lived With Him For A While, But Now He’s Married And His Wife Wants To Start A Garden. The Sister Finds Out And Gets Heated, So He Tells Her It’s Time To Leave.

Creating a garden at home sounds like a great idea, but it’s not a great idea if the garden replaces an area of land where kids enjoy playing.

In today’s story, one woman is furious when she sees her soon-to-be sister-in-law starting a garden where her kids like to play, but the problem is that neither woman actually owns the land, the woman’s brother does.

Let’s see how the brother handles this drama between his sister and his soon to be wife…

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house over a garden? My sister has lived with me since she was a teen mom. She has her own little space for her and her kids. It’s my house. I own it. My fiancee Amy moved in and as my wife Amy can remodel the home as she likes. Amy and I have been together for 4 years. My sister has lived with me for 6. My sister and Amy got in this huge argument over ripping out my grass where her kids play and making a garden that will bloom next spring. A my had discussed this with me and it was agreed on. Because of our different schedules we forgot about my sister and telling her about the garden. Amy took a few days off from work to meet with the contractors for the initial digging up the yard. This happened while I was at work.

Drama happened while OP was at work.

My sister made a scene with the contractors and yelled at Amy. Amy told my sister that it’s time for her to move out and get on with her own life. I have been supporting her and her kids for too long. A neighbor got involved and called the police saying Amy wasn’t authorized to have the contractors dig up the yard. Amy was asked to leave the property by the police with an overnight bag. This was a supervised by the police because I was not reachable at work. My sister told me “can you believe this idiot ripping up the yard like that?”

OP told his sister she was the one who was wrong.

I have to leave work and take my hour commute home to deal with my sister. I told her it’s time for her to move out and she should have never been involved with the garden. It wasn’t her place. It’s not her home. My sister was complaining that her boys love to play in that patch of grass and she can’t believe I would make changes to her play area without consulting her. Amy is mad at my sister and the neighbor.

OP banned the neighbor from coming over.

The neighbor tried to apologize, but I had to tell the neighbor there is no more coming over because she will be trespassed and she had no business calling the police and making the situation worse. The neighbor explained she didn’t know Amy was authorized to make those changes. I told the neighbor too bad. She’s banned from the property even though she’s friends with my sister and their kids play together.

OP is prioritizing his wife over his sister.

I told my sister that her and the boys have to go and she needs to be out by the New Year or I will take legal action on her. My sister keeps crying and apologizing but her actions showed Amy what her married life would be like if my sister lived with us, and I’m putting my wife first and my sister has to go.

It’s too bad they forgot to tell OP’s sister about the garden before the contractors showed up. That could’ve prevented a lot of drama.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP should evict his sister.

Another reader agrees that it’s time for the sister to move out.

This person calls the sister “delusional.”

Another person finds it hard to believe that OP and Amy forgot to tell the sister about the garden.

It probably is best for everyone if the sister moves out.

