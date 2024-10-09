His Sister Kept Insulting His Job, So He Refused To Babysit For Her Anymore

As someone who works from home, I can tell you that it can sometimes be hard for others in your life to treat your job as “real.”

You can work anytime, so you can obviously run errands or do favors during the day, right?

This guy works from home with a flexible schedule, but his sister acts like he doesn’t work at all.

The stuff hit the fan when he decided he wasn’t babysitting for someone who was always disrespecting him.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids after she said my career isn’t “real work”? So I (26M) work from home as a freelance graphic designer. It’s a flexible job, and I can manage my own hours, but that doesn’t mean I’m not busy or working hard. My sister (35F) has three kids under the age of 7 and is constantly asking me to babysit. At first, I didn’t mind helping out occasionally, but lately, it feels like she’s taking advantage of me just because I’m at home.

A few weeks ago, we were at a family dinner, and my sister made a comment about how “I don’t have a real job” and that “I’m basically just playing around on my computer all day.” I was pretty offended, but I didn’t want to make a scene, so I just laughed it off.The next week, she asked me to watch her kids again because she had something come up. I told her I couldn’t because I had deadlines to meet. She got upset and said, “You’re home all day, what could be so important? It’s not like you’re doing real work.”

That was the last straw for me.I told her that if she didn’t think my job was real, then she could find someone else to babysit, and I wouldn’t be helping her anymore. Now, she’s furious and says I’m punishing her and the kids over a “harmless comment.” My mom has been telling me to just let it go because “family helps each other out,” but I’m honestly still pissed. AITA for refusing to babysit after my sister disrespected my job?

You can’t insult people and then ask them for favors.

At least, not if you want them to help you out.

