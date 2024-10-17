His Sister Made A Joke About His Daughter With Special Needs, So He Refused To Let Her Move In With Them

Children with special needs should be accepted and understood, not insulted or laughed at, especially by family.

That’s why when this man heard his sister joked about her daughter with a speech condition, he refused to let her move in to his house as previously discussed.

Their parents and family members think he’s being too hard on her.

Read the story below and weigh in!

AITA for refusing to let my sister live with me after she insulted my daughter? I (34M) have a 10-year-old daughter, Sora. She’s an incredible kid, but, unfortunately, she was born with a condition that affects her speech and movement. My family has always been supportive, except for my sister (29F), who has been quite insensitive over the years.

This man’s sister asked if she could stay with them for a while.

Recently, my sister went through a rough divorce, and asked if she could move in with us for a few months to get back on her feet. At first, I agreed, because despite her faults, she’s my sister. However, at a family dinner last weekend, she made a cruel joke about Emma’s condition. Saying something like, “At least I won’t have to deal with her voice all the time.”

He confronted her about the insensitive joke she made.

I was furious, but I didn’t want to blow up in front of Sora, so I waited until after dinner. I confronted my sister, and told her that her comment was hurtful and disgusting, and that I would no longer offer her a place to stay. She blew up at me, saying that I was overreacting, that I was putting “my child” before “my family.” And that she was “making light” of the situation.

His parents are saying he’s being too harsh.

Now, my parents and some family members are saying I’m being too harsh, and she’s having a hard time. I don’t think I can forgive her easily, and I want to protect my daughter. AITA for refusing to let her move in after what she said?

All kids deserve a safe and positive home.

It definitely sounds like the sister would ruin any chance of that.

