His Terrible Boss Was On A Huge Power Trip, Until He Reported Him To An Executive And Watched Him Crash And Burn

Few things can make a workplace as toxic as an egotistical manager on a power trip.

It leads to high turnover, lower performance and all sorts of undesirable things.

So when that bully gets taken down a few pegs and loses tyrant status, it’s incredibly rewarding. Read to see what happened.

You are just cattle to me. Our new director was inept technically and was horrible to his staff. He was also technically inept and couldn’t even operate Excel to falsify his performance — he had us do it for him.

The manager gets away with murder. For a while.

He said to us: “I am a director and when i tell you to do something, you do it or i will fire every single one of you. I can replace any one of you anytime i want because you are nothing but cattle, now get the **** out of my office.” I wanted to leave and one of the top brass called me to talk about it.

So OP held nothing back.

I spent 30 mins on the phone with him detailing why i was leaving, why we had lost nearly 100 people already and had 18 resignations that week alone. I told him about the treats. My bad boss was summoned to the executive I spoke with and after that meeting, he went home. He was never seen again.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s amazing how many still people don’t realize that spreadsheet tools are calculators!

Their arrogance usually leads to their demise.

Exactly. You can only push people too far.

So do I! Some sectors seem to have more of them than others.

It’s sad. Some things never change.

He had it coming.

