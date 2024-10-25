His Trainer Insisted They All Participate, So He Got Up And Ran Down Everything He Knew… Which Was Way More Than The Trainer Bargained For

A good corporate training facilitator is not only knowledgeable about the topic they’re instructing, but are also open to the insights and opinions of the people doing the work.

This trainer wanted participation from the other employees, but she wasn’t prepared for what this guy presented.

Which was, according to her, all nonsense.

Forced to participate OK A few years ago, my colleagues and I attended a training course. Part of it was communication—more theoretical than practical.

This man knew what the training was about, so he stayed quiet.

The thing is, before this job, I taught communication, among other things, for several years at a nursing school. That’s why I just sat there quietly during that part of the training course. I didn’t want to ruin this part of the training for my colleague or the course leader.

But the course leader required participation from the attendees.

During the short introduction round, I mentioned that I had taught communication and that’s why I was holding back. Apparently, the course leader didn’t like that. She asked for participation, and I said again that I didn’t want to mess up her lesson because I probably already knew what she was getting at. She then said something like, “If you don’t participate, you won’t pass the training course.” She then went too far with the sentence, “My course is very advanced, you can’t do that.”

So he went up to the board and began sharing his knowledge.

OK, if you have to. She had already written the letters “S” and “E” on the board. The standard beginning for the classic blackboard picture for Schulz von Thun’s four-ears model. Her last comment made me no longer want to be nice, “Should I go to the blackboard or join in from my seat?” With a triumphant smile, she pointed to the blackboard.

He even gave simpler examples.

Well, I basically explained the model from memory the way I used to in my lessons. Including the standard example, easier-to-understand examples and hints as to where the difficulties in understanding this model lie.

However, the course leader obviously did not like what he did.

After that, she explained at length to everyone that everything I had said was nonsense. Because I had not used the correct technical term for an “ear,” but a different word that meant the same thing. Somehow, the rest of the communication part was very monologue-like because my colleagues were no longer interested in their lessons.

Someone is clearly upset that someone else knows more.

Not the hallmark of a good teacher.

