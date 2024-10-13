October 13, 2024 at 8:21 am

Home Repair Expert Showed How To Fix A Low-Flushing Toilet. – ‘It’s a mineral deposit, bacteria clogging.’

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve all been there…

Your toilet is on the fritz and it’s flushing low and weak.

So, what’s a person to do in this situation?

Have no fear, because a home maintenance expert shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers some guidance.

The video showed that the toilet’s water jets weren’t producing enough water and the man said, “Here’s the problem. It’s a mineral deposit, bacteria clogging, low-flushing issue.”

He continued, “But before you go out and spend money on a new toilet, check for this. If your jets look like this, [it] is holding a lot of bacteria, mold, and most importantly, restricting flow to provide you that ultimate flush.”

And there’s a Part Two, so read on!

Take a look at the video.

@twinhomeexperts

#homeownertips #cleaninghacks #toiletclean

♬ Withoutme伴奏 – 阿吉野马

In the follow-up video, the man offers detailed steps about how people can clean their toilet jet and get that BIG flush back.

Take a look at what he had to say!

@twinhomeexperts

#homeownertips #cleaninghacks #toiletclean

♬ Withoutme伴奏 – 阿吉野马

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person shared a tip.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

The more you know…

