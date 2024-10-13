Home Repair Expert Showed How To Fix A Low-Flushing Toilet. – ‘It’s a mineral deposit, bacteria clogging.’
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve all been there…
Your toilet is on the fritz and it’s flushing low and weak.
So, what’s a person to do in this situation?
Have no fear, because a home maintenance expert shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers some guidance.
The video showed that the toilet’s water jets weren’t producing enough water and the man said, “Here’s the problem. It’s a mineral deposit, bacteria clogging, low-flushing issue.”
He continued, “But before you go out and spend money on a new toilet, check for this. If your jets look like this, [it] is holding a lot of bacteria, mold, and most importantly, restricting flow to provide you that ultimate flush.”
And there’s a Part Two, so read on!
Take a look at the video.
@twinhomeexperts
How to fix a WEAK flushing toilet! #homeownertips #cleaninghacks #toiletclean
In the follow-up video, the man offers detailed steps about how people can clean their toilet jet and get that BIG flush back.
Take a look at what he had to say!
@twinhomeexperts
How to fix a WEAK flushing toilet! #homeownertips #cleaninghacks #toiletclean
Here's what folks had to say.
This person shared a tip.
Another individual chimed in.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
The more you know…
