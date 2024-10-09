Homeowner Explained Why She Regrets Buying A House In The Woods. – ‘We hear something scratching underneath our floorboards.’

Well, this puts a damper on my future plans…

A woman named Laureise posted a video on TikTok and said that livin’ life in the woods ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

She told viewers, “If you’ve ever thought about buying a house in a wooded area, just don’t.”

Laureise told viewers, “Laying on the couch one night, we hear something scratching underneath our floorboards. And what they are doing is munching on our HVAC piping, which is our heating piping. It’s the pipe that blows all the air through our house, which is wrapped in asbestos. This wouldn’t be an issue because it wasn’t being disturbed.”

She said the rats ate the asbestos and made nests around the house and explained, “That whole process cost us about $10,000. We had no heat, no air, nothing, for maybe six months.”

And then there was another issue…

Laureise explained that a pest control company inspected her house and said, “So they come on over, and the good news is: No termites. You have wood-boring beetles. My fiancée and I never heard of them. So, we asked, ‘What’s a wood-boring beetle?’ They say, ‘Well, they’re basically just as bad as termites. They bite through the wood and lay little larvae in the wood. And then the eggs hatch. And then, those little eggies that are no longer little eggies anymore, then go and bite into the wood until the wood is all ****** up in your house.”

She said she had to spend $4,500 on that problem.

So much for the great outdoors…

Here’s the video.

@laureise Thankful to own a home but I fear we may never financially recover from this lol. ♬ original sound – Laureise Livingston

Well, that’s a bummer…

