Homeowner Wasn’t Happy That Her Neighbor Mowed Her Lawn Without Her Permission

by Matthew Gilligan

Would you get mad if someone mowed your lawn without your permission?

I guess it depends on what kind of person you are, but the woman you’re about to hear from wasn’t crazy about what went down in her yard.

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when her neighbor mowed her lawn without asking her.

The text overlay on her video reads, “POV: My Neighbor is Mowing My Lawn WITHOUT Asking Me.”

She told viewers that her neighbor was mowing her lawn and she admitted that the lawn hadn’t been looked after for a few weeks because she and her husband were out of town.

The woman said her neighbor likes landscaping and this may have been why he took it upon himself to cut her yard.

She told viewers her neighborhood has a Homeowners Association but the man cut her lawn anyway.

The woman didn’t seem to happy about this turn of events…

Hmmmm…

Here’s the video.

POV: My Neighbor Decides to Mow my Lawn Because my Husband Didn’t 🤣😭 #lawnservices #crazyneighbor #mowthegrass #husbandwifecomedy #homeownership #helpusout #lawncare #neighborfromhell

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another person chimed in.

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I want to live next door to this guy!

