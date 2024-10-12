Homeowners Want To Build A Fence Around Their Backyard, But The Neighbors Aren’t Happy About It

When you live close to your neighbors, a fence can add much needed privacy.

In today’s story, one neighbor want to build a 6 foot tall fence around the backyard, but the neighbor is unhappy about the fence.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for putting a fence up that blocks my neighbor’s view? AITA? My neighbor has a VERY small back yard (but very large front yard). Their back patio and fire pit are feet away from our property line. I have always wanted more privacy in general for my backyard as it’s totally open all around. We put up a fence along the side of the yard that butts up to the neighbor’s small backyard, and are going to plant privacy trees along other parts of our yard. The fence will help several things, mainly privacy and keeping our young kids from running around to the front of the house or falling down a drop off near our driveway.

The neighbor isn’t happy.

My main concern is that the fence is 6’ and blocks my neighbors view of our backyard, making them feel boxed in. As the fence was being built, our neighbor heard about it (they are out of town), and called the city zoning inspector – claiming that the fence was too close to his property (he must have been sent a picture by a house sitter). According to the zoning inspector, our neighbor was more than displeased.

An inspector looked at the fence.

The inspector came out and discovered that our fence is 5’ off the property line – the minimum is 3’ so we are in the clear by two whole feet. As the inspector was measuring, he discovered that our neighbor built a fire pit a few years ago that is sitting partially on my property, in violation of the zoning ordinance. I really don’t care and am not going to say anything to the homeowners…as long as their fires don’t burn down our fence.

OP sent the neighbors a text about the fence.

I sent the neighbors a text, since they are out of town, explaining that we wanted to give them a heads up before the fence was built, but the fence builder had a last minute opening and gave us a 12 hour warning of when he was going to start – and that the original plan was to build 3 weeks later. Its been 24 hours and they haven’t responded. Anyway…AITA?

It sounds like everything checks out. Maybe the neighbors will enjoy having extra privacy they didn’t have to pay for.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks OP should go ahead with the fence.

Another reader wouldn’t ignore the fire pit.

This reader thinks the fire pit is a big concern.

Another person thinks the neighbor is being “hypocritical.”

I agree with talking to the neighbor about the fire pit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.