Horrible Client Wanted Everyone At The Agency To Drop Their Work-From-Home And Come To Office, So The Boss Decided To Charge The Client Twice As Much

Sure everyone can come in Buddy worked for a company that got on the hybrid/WFH train early. He got his job around 2012, these events take place around 2016. We live in NJ, and his office was in NYC. His contract said that he had to be in 1 day a week (same day each week), and up to 5 days a month (so one additional day on top of his weekly day).

If work brought him in more than that, he got paid his hourly billable rate for his commute and any extra hours. His commute was 1.5-2 hours each way, so that could quickly add up to hundreds or thousands of hours. Other than a couple of full time in office folks, his coworkers had similar contracts, and had to be in 1-8 times a month and some lived as far away as Boston or DC. They worked in a well paid niche consulting field, so I guess this was worth it to everyone.

On to the story. Buddy’s company has a client who is very old school and their point of contact is a bad man. On a video call, the client notices that some staff do not appear to be in the office (before blur was as common) and demands that all of the work done for their contract be done in an office, rants about professionalism.

Buddy’s manager simply says “ok”. Manager calls a meeting afterwards with Buddy’s team. He knows they’re upset but asks them to prepare to come into the office daily for the next 4-6 weeks. Tells them to keep very careful track of receipts, costs, time etc. And asks them to trust him. For the people who live further away, tells them he’ll help set up accommodations for them (and their families if necessary).

Because the company treats people well, everyone goes along with it with minor grumbling. About 5 weeks go by, everyone is coming in daily. Remember when I said that most people didn’t come in? So yeah, not much space in the office, the company liked teleworking because it allowed them to have an NYC headquarters but not much space. Everyone keeps careful track of commuting costs, etc., time, and is getting reimbursed for their travel time and everything they are owed. This includes some folks who had contracts that covered lodging if they had to come in more than a day or two in a row.

Then one day the manager tells them they can go back to their regular schedule. Everyone notices bad client is gone but that the client company is still their client. Later on, Buddy finds out what happened. As per the terms of the contract, the client had to pay for all of that overage. Frustrating for the employees, but Buddy said no one was too mad knowing that it was temporary.

Buddy’s manager also knew that the same bad man point of contact had been mean. He had apparently gotten tired of being asked to sign contract modifications. Buddy said usually these were set at modifications over $1k or something but this guy had thought these sign-offs were below him, and so set that threshold much higher something like $100k. Due to the wording of the contract, this was $100k per change, not total. So, in the five weeks that everyone was coming in full time, he had managed to cost his company a few hundred thousand dollars, but since each individual employee was a single change, no one noticed until the next billing cycle.

Man got called out by his own company and they tried to contest the payment. Turns out the contract was very clearly written and the client had to pay. On top of that, this is a pretty niche field, and so the client didn’t really have many other options if they wanted to change consultants at that point.

bad man point of contact got fired, and, according to Buddy’s manager, couldn’t really find work in their smallish field. Buddy and his coworkers got a nice chunk of money.

It’s everyone’s dream!

