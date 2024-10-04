Horrible Neighbors Wouldn’t Keep Their Kids Off Of Her Boat Dock After Multiple Warnings, So She Threatened To Call The Cops On Them

No matter what you do, some people would make it their life mission to get on your nerves!

These horrible neighbors did the most unimaginable thing and invaded this girl’s privacy.

Find out how a fight stirred between the two households!

AITA when neighbors kids won’t stay off my new dock We just built a dock/ramp/platform on our riverfront property and my neighbors kids and friends won’t stay off of it.

They have made it clear that they don’t want kids on their dock.

We have spoken to the parents and explained that it’s a liability but as soon as we pack up and leave they are jumping and running all over it. We posted no trespassing signs this week.

Even after the signs and warnings, these neighbors never kept off their dock.

My other neighbors have sent us videos when we are not there and we texted the parents. The mother is nasty and replied that “we got the message when your wife shrieked at them when she gave her permission hours earlier”.

The AUDACITY!

I never shrieked or gave permission. My neighbor also informed us that the kids were throwing rocks at our new ramp late at night.

She knows how to fight!

I would like to nip this in the bud before it becomes a war but I’m already biting at the bit to confront this woman this weekend….who does she think she is!!!

YIKES! That sounds like it is going to get bad!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit commented on this story.

That’s right! This person knows how it could get this girl in trouble!

True! The police needs to get involved.

This person has a similar suggestion.

This user knows that there is no going back from here!

This person shares some important action points that need to be considered!

These people need to learn a serious lesson!

Why can’t they just stay off of someone else’s property?!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.