Inviting Her Cousin To Move In Turned Out To Be A Disastrous Mistake, So She Asked Her To Get Out Immediately. You Can Guess How That Turned Out.

Helping someone should bring you closer, but when the person you open your home to turns against you, things can fall apart fast.

So, what would you do if a relative you were trying to help started causing drama with your friends and partner and then refused to leave your home?

Would you just bide your time until they left on their own will?

Or would you put your foot down and force them out?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this very dilemma and is unsure what to do.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for asking my cousin to leave my house after ruining my life? My cousin came to visit me from another country and planned to work in the United States to save money to take back home. Things were fine for the first two months until I found out she was hanging out with my friends and talking about me behind my back. Worse, she started messaging my boyfriend, telling him things like how I go over to my friend’s house. For context, I don’t smoke or drink, and I’ve been best friends with this person for 15 years. When we hang out, we usually just watch movies, talk, laugh, cook, and play cards. However, my cousin’s interference caused a huge fight between me and my friend and nearly broke me and my boyfriend up.

Now, her cousin refuses to leave.

Now, my boyfriend and I, who have been together for 10 years, are constantly fighting because of her. After all this, I asked her to leave my house. She refused, saying she needed to stay for another three months. I told her no, but she still wouldn’t leave. I even left for a trip across the country, hoping she’d be gone by the time I returned. But when I came back, she was still there. When I visit the country she lives in I don’t even stay in her house I stay in a hotel.

