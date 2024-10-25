Lexus Owner Complained About All The Issues He Has With His Poorly Assembled Car

I’ve heard a lot of people make different complaints about their cars, but this is a new one…

A TikTokker posted a video and shared the various issues he has with his new 2024 Lexus TX500H.

The man demonstrated for viewers that pretty much everything he touched in the car made a crunching or squeaking sound.

He summed up it perfectly and said, “Pretty squeaky Lexus.”

In an email, the man wrote that he was surprised the Lexus “did as poorly as it did, since I’ve done my test on many other Lexus models that were older/higher miles that didn’t do as bad.”

He added, “I don’t think the fact that it’s American-made is the reason why it performed poorly, because I’ve reviewed other ‘American’ built cars that were far less creaky, for example from Cadillac, Chevrolet, and even Honda,” he continued.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think it will be an issue with the car longevity-wise since Lexus has a strong reputation. Buyers who actually care about interior fit and finish when considering their next luxury car purchase may want to consider other options.”

