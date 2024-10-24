Local Teens Would Drive Through Piles Of Leaves In The Neighborhood, So This Girl Hid Cinder Blocks Under The Pile To Get Them To Stop

Teenagers can be naughty, playful, and inconsiderate about the neighborhood, but it’s usually all in good fun.

This man shares a story that happened in his girlfriend’s town where teens would drive through piles of leaves, leaving them scattered and messy.

She was tired of raking and hid cinder blocks under the pile of leaves, damaging one of the hooligan’s cars.

Cinder Blocks vs Cars Firstly, I have no idea if this story is true or not. It was told to me by a girlfriend I had years ago. Either way, it makes for a good story.

She used to live in a town where, in the fall, people would rake their leaves into a big pile on Tuesdays. And then, on Wednesday morning, a big truck would come around, suck the leaves up, and take them away.

Some jerk local teens had taken to driving around town on Tuesday nights, and driving through the leaf piles. Spreading them everywhere and making a big mess. After having it happen to her a few times, she apparently took matters into her own hands.

She raked up all the leaves one Tuesday, and then placed a few cinder blocks into the pile so they could not be seen. Sure enough, at some point later that night, she could hear their car and hooting/hollering driving up the street into the leaf piles. When they got to her pile, she heard a loud bang, and someone yell, “What the FUDGE?!”

She peeked out her window to see one of the teens getting out and inspecting the damage. Then, he screamed to his buddies about the fact that his dad would k*** him for the damage to the car, which apparently belonged to his dad. After which, he got in the car and drove off slowly.

She found bits of fender in the leaves the next day. Oh, and apparently it never happened again.

Final score: Cinder blocks – 1, dad’s car – 0, local teen – grounded for life.

Sounds like a winning day for justice.

