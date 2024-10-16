Man Got Injured In A Friend’s House, But His Friend Initially Refused To Cover His Medical Bills. Now Their Friendship Is Strained And May Never Recover.

The purpose of a homeowners insurance policy is to cover losses in case there’s been an accident in your home.

This man narrates how he got injured in a friend’s house, but the friend’s family didn’t want to cover his medical bills.

They submitted an insurance claim eventually, but this damaged their friendship.

Read the full story below.

AITA?? suing friends homeowners insurance for medical bills Long story short, I fell down my friend’s over-25-years steps that are falling apart. I asked them if they would submit a claim with their homeowners insurance to cover my bills.

This man’s friend and his family stopped talking to him.

The whole family instantly unfriended me, and refused to talk to me, saying I was suing them. I hadn’t talked to lawyer yet.

They eventually submitted a claim, but will only convert $1000.

After a week, they finally submitted. I found out that their insurance will only cover 1k. To add, I tore my acl, meniscus, and cartilage, sprained my pcl in one knee, and broke my ankle on the opposite leg.

So he contacted his lawyer, but eventually lost his friend over it.

When I found this out, I contacted a lawyer to go after their homeowners insurance policy to get my bills and stuff paid. I have obviously lost my long time friends over this. They made it very clear they were only concerned about their policy prices going up. Not the fact that I have thousands in medical bills and injuries, and it will never be the same. Am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this story.

This user shares a valid point.

Here’s another insightful comment.

It isn’t your fault, says this one.

We’re getting lots of NTAs.

Finally, this user couldn’t have said it any better.

They’re never really a friend if they choose money over friendship.

But this is why you don’t lend money to friends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.