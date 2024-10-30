Ex-Wife Asked Him To Use The Same Babysitter For Their Son But He Refused. Now The Child Is Upset And She’s Says He’s Being Petty.

Divorce and custody battles can be messy, and children are often the ones primarily affected.

AITA for getting my son a new babysitter for my weeks My ex-wife and I have a 7-year-old son. Our son has had the same babysitter for the past year and a half, Abigail (22). Abigail and her husband took in some family members’ kids around the same age. And her husband works nights, so they’re both home in the afternoons when Abigail has our son.

Our son enjoys going there and playing with the kids, and having the husband teach him how to swim and play baseball. He’s even claimed partial ownership over their dogs. While my wife and I were discussing custody, she told me she wants Abigail to watch our son on my weeks, so he’ll have some consistency.

Normally, I’d be fine with that, but Abigail and my wife have gotten very close over the past year and a half. They meet for lunch at least every other week to catch up without the kids. They text nearly every day, and she’s openly taking my wife’s side in the divorce. I’m afraid that if Abigail has my son on my weeks, that she’ll report everything back to my wife or that she’ll take my son to see my wife.

I told her that I wasn’t comfortable with her friend watching my son on my weeks. But if she wanted to have the same babysitter throughout, we could find someone else that we both agree on. My wife refused because she “only trusts Abigail,” and thinks this is me retaliating because she was able to prevent my family from being alone with my son.

I told her I still don’t want to have Abigail watch my son on my weeks. And she’s getting my son involved, asking if he wants to go with Abigail or get a new sitter. Now, my son is upset that he can’t see Abigail on my weeks, and my wife is accusing me of being petty and harming our son to spite her. AITA?

