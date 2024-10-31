He Refuses To Pay For His Sister’s Rent, But Now Their Parents Are Calling Him Selfish For Not Helping Out

There’s no problem with helping out family if they’re only asking for small things.

When this man’s sister asks for rent money, though he doesn’t think anything good will come of saying yes.

Not for him or for her.

But when he refused, his parents called him a jerk!

AITA for not paying my sister’s rent because she only works 30 hours a week? So, I (24M) have been working hard at my full-time job, grinding away to save up for a house and my future. My sister (22F), on the other hand, works a whopping 30 hours a week at a coffee shop. And somehow thinks she’s entitled to me covering her rent because she’s “stressed” and “barely making ends meet.”

This man refused when his sister asked him to cover her rent.

She lives in this fancy apartment she clearly can’t afford, spends her weekends partying, buying overpriced lattes, and going on “mental health retreats.” She asked me to pay her rent for this month, and I refused because, hello? It’s not my problem. She got mad and called me selfish, saying that “family helps family.”

His parents think he’s being too selfish.

Now, our parents are calling me a jerk for not helping her out. I’m done with the entitlement and the expectation that I should just hand over MY hard-earned money because she doesn’t know how to budget her lifestyle. AITA for saying no to bailing her out, or should I just let her sink?

Family helps family, but real help means teaching them to be more responsible.

Sometimes people have to sink to swim.

