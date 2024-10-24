October 24, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Mechanic Sounded Off About People Who Get Their Oil Changed at Car Dealerships

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Mechanics can be a fickle bunch, and they have strong feelings about all things that are car-related.

And this guy is no exception…

The video is short but the mechanic got to the point and it sounds like he’s not thrilled when people bring their cars to dealerships to get their oil changed.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “When the customer says I have a mechanic that can do it for me…”

Source: TikTok

The text overlay continued, “but only comes to the dealer for an oil change.”

The mechanic wrote in the video’s caption, “Like bro [then] do the oil change [too].”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@trd_techmanny

Like bro have then do the oil change to #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #fypsounds #cars #mechanicsoftiktok #lifehacks #trending #mechaniclife #tools #tiktok

♬ The Rake Hornpipe – Robert Alexander White

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

I don’t think he’s a big fan of this…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter